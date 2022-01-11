Comcast Says Ore. City Can't Score Early Win In $4M Fee Suit

By Nadia Dreid (January 11, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- Comcast is laying out its case for why an Oregon federal judge should ignore a city's request to come out on top in a dispute with the telecom over $4.3 million in supposedly unpaid right-of-way fees and proclaim Comcast the winner. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon should deny Beaverton, Oregon's bid for partial summary judgment, Comcast says, and instead grant the company's own motion for a partial win and, in doing so, declare that the city's attempt to collect the fees is preempted by federal law. Comcast has been refusing to pay the portion of its fees related to its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS