Facebook Fights Gambia's Renewed Discovery Bid

By Victoria McKenzie (January 12, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Facebook has pushed back against Gambia's renewed efforts to obtain deleted private Facebook messages in which Myanmar officials allegedly sought to enable genocide against the country's persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, saying nothing in the record justifies a subpoena for "hundreds of removed private accounts." There was no error, much less a clear error, in the decision to scrap a magistrate judge's order directing the social media giant to disclose the messages under U.S. foreign discovery laws, the social media giant argued in D.C. federal court Monday. According to the opposition brief, Gambia's arguments for reviving the magistrate judge's order on alternative grounds are...

