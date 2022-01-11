Ga. High Court Tees Up New Trial In Pay-Processing Row

By Elise Hansen (January 11, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court said Tuesday it won't review a lower court's decision to wipe out a $135 million jury verdict against an electronic payment-processing company in a contract suit brought by a rival over fees in earlier litigation, setting up the case for a new trial. The justices declined to hear Frontline Processing Corp.'s argument that its trial win was wrongly overturned. Frontline, which had previously referred customers to payment-processing company Global Payments Direct Inc., in 2019 won a jury verdict that found Global Payments breached its contract, wreaking damages to the tune of $135.2 million. Underpinning the case is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS