Billionaire Accused Of Using Lawsuit To Punish Rape Victim

By Amanda Ottaway (January 11, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Billionaire Leon Black and attorneys with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Estrich Goldin LLP should face sanctions for pursuing a "frivolous" racketeering case against Wigdor LLP and a Wigdor client who said Black raped her, according to a filing in New York federal court. Former Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black is accused of raping a woman in 2014. He has denied the allegation. (Demetrius Freeman/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Monday's motion for sanctions came in a lawsuit that Black, the former CEO of Apollo Global Management, filed in October against the Wigdor firm and ex-model Guzel Ganieva. Black's case took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS