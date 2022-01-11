Cherokees Drop 'Public Nuisance' Theory In Opioid Bellwether

By Adam Lidgett (January 11, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Cherokee Nation said it was no longer going to pursue its public nuisance theory of liability against major pharmacy chains in a tribal bellwether case in multidistrict opioid litigation. In a corrected filing docketed in federal court on Tuesday, the tribe disclosed it was going to voluntarily drop its claim of public nuisance against pharmacy giants Walmart Inc., Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy Inc. The tribe followed up by filing a formal motion to dismiss the claim in its suit Tuesday afternoon. The tribe's filing came just about two months after the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a $465 million opioid verdict...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS