Oil Cos. Must Pay $50M WWII Site Cleanup Bill, 9th Circ. Told

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 11, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- The federal government urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a lower court's decision that found Union Oil Co. of California, Texaco Inc. and ARCO liable for cleanup costs of a California site polluted by aviation fuel byproducts during World War II. In an answering brief filed Monday, the federal government argued that the oil companies are responsible for approximately $50 million in recovery costs of non-benzol waste contamination at the 22-acre McColl Superfund site, where the government has spent more than $100 million for cleanup and maintenance operations since the 1990s. The government stated in its brief that it is only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS