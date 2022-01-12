Wynn's Extensive Footnotes Don't Doom Virus Coverage

By Ivan Moreno (January 12, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- An insurer's attempt to toss Wynn Resorts' COVID-19 coverage lawsuit by arguing it had too many footnotes fell flat as a Nevada federal judge kept the case alive. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon's one-page order Tuesday offered no explanation for his decision, which came in response to Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s request to dismiss the case over what the insurer said were "needlessly repetitive" footnotes in Wynn's lawsuit seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses at three resorts in Las Vegas and Massachusetts. Factory Mutual argued that Wynn's dozens of citations were "immaterial," violated rules of civil procedure requiring "simple, concise and...

