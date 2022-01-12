Walmart Tells 7th Circ. EEOC Pregnancy Suit Rightly Tossed

By Rachel Stone (January 12, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- A district court was right to throw out a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission pregnancy bias suit that challenged Walmart's former policy of granting light-duty work to injured workers, because that approach didn't single out pregnant workers for mistreatment, the retail giant told the Seventh Circuit. In a brief lodged with the federal appeals court on Monday, Walmart urged the Seventh Circuit to reject the EEOC's push to revive the case, which the company got thrown out on summary judgment in February. The national policy the agency took issue with, which isn't Walmart policy anymore, granted a temporarily lighter load only...

