Online Fishing Retailer Hit With Privacy Class Action

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 12, 2022, 1:35 PM EST) -- A Georgia resident filed a proposed class action suit against an online sporting goods retailer, alleging it didn't take the necessary steps to protect its customers' information from a data breach that has left them exposed to identify theft. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Georgia federal court, Thomas Hargrove sued Wilderness Sports Warehouse LLC — which does business as Tackle Warehouse — and its related sports stores, claiming that the company failed to keep its customers' personal identifiable information safe from hackers and instead acted in a "reckless" and "negligent" manner regarding its cybersecurity measures. The suit claims that the...

