Omicron COVID Variant Is 'Relatively Mild,' Says Panasonic

By Andrew Karpan (January 11, 2022, 7:16 PM EST) -- Lawyers for Panasonic will try to convince a California federal judge Thursday that omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant, is "relatively mild" and not grounds to reschedule an in-person jury trial set to take place next month that involves allegations a Taiwanese rival infringes design patents that cover Panasonic's Toughbook line of rugged laptops. In front of U.S. District Judge David O. Carter are competing motions from Panasonic Corp. and Getac Technology Corp. regarding whether a jury trial will take place Feb. 15 in his Santa Ana courthouse. Last week, Judge Carter agreed to an abbreviated briefing scheduled on the issue and...

