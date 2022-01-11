GAO Says No Exception For Late Bid On Navy Support Deal

By Daniel Wilson (January 11, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a company's protest over its exclusion from a Navy expeditionary support contract, saying the firm did not qualify for an exception from the typical bar against agencies considering late proposals. Starblast Corp. had not proven that it had been asked by the Navy to resubmit its proposal past a submission deadline, and even if it had been asked it had not qualified for a limited Federal Acquisition Regulation exception for certain late proposals, the GAO said in a Sept. 21 decision released on Tuesday. "Because Starblast's proposal submission did not meet the conditions necessary...

