GAO Says Coast Guard Contractor's Gripe Is For Labor Dept.

By Jennifer Doherty (January 12, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has tossed a protest from a New Jersey marine services company, saying the firm's challenge to a U.S. Coast Guard solicitation under the Service Contract Act was one for the U.S. Department of Labor. The GAO decision, issued in December and released on Tuesday, denied Shamrock Marine Towing and Salvage's second bid to upend a Coast Guard contract for aviation training support, finding that the agency's request for quotes was clear enough to allow fair competition, and that the Coast Guard had taken Shamrock's concerns about hourly wages to the DOL as required. "The DOL, not...

