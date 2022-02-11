FTC Threat Over 'Log4J' Elevates Risk Of Failing To Fix Flaws

By Ben Kochman (February 11, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's recent threat to take legal action against companies that fail to address a ubiquitous software flaw known as "Log4j" highlights the expanding liability risk businesses face if they ignore known cybersecurity hazards. The consumer protection agency's January warning to organizations that ignore dangers stemming from the flaw also illustrates how it increasingly is being considered "reasonable," legally speaking, for companies to do more to protect themselves from known vulnerabilities. Previously discovered software flaws have been used to carry out a slew of recent major cyberattacks, including the 2017 data breach at Equifax, which led to the credit reporting giant agreeing to...

