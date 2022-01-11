Chicago Atty Charged With Trading On College Pal's Stock Tip

By Emily Sides (January 11, 2022, 10:02 PM EST) -- A Chicago attorney used inside information to make more than $100,000 by buying shares of Chegg Inc. after a college friend tipped him off about big financial gains the education company was about to report, according to an indictment filed Monday. Lawyer David Sargent received the information from Christopher Klundt, a senior Chegg employee, three days before the company announced its first-quarter revenues in 2020, prosecutors allege in the indictment, which charges the two men with insider trading, conspiracy and securities fraud. The company is not named in the indictment, but a parallel civil suit filed by the U.S. Securities and...

