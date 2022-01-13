Jackson Walker Nabs 5-Atty Probate Team From Crain Caton

By Jessica Corso (January 13, 2022, 3:34 PM EST) -- Jackson Walker LLP is beefing up its probate and estate planning practice with the recent addition in Houston of five lawyers, including three partners, who previously worked for Crain Caton & James. Sarah Patel Pacheco will lead the new team that includes fellow Jackson Walker partners Kathleen Tanner Beduze and Joshua Flores, the law firm announced on Jan. 10. Rounding out the five-person team are senior counsel Joe Savoie and associate Jocelyn Thibodaux Slater. All five were previously with Crain Caton, where they specialized in probate and fiduciary litigation as well as estate planning. Pacheco said the move was spurred by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS