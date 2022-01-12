Texas Justices Doubt Breadth Of TCEQ's Permitting Power

By Katie Buehler (January 12, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday challenged the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's claim it has the authority to grant an underground injection well permit after state regulators expressed concerns over the project, with one justice suggesting the act could be categorized as an abuse of discretion. Montgomery County, the city of Conroe and a group of 10 residents sued over injection wells that TexCom Gulf Disposal LLC received permission to build as part of a wastewater disposal facility in Montgomery County. The Railroad Commission of Texas, or RRC, which oversees the state's oil and gas industry, originally issued a no-harm...

