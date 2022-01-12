Indian Health Service Must Face Patient's Sex Assault Suit

By Mike Curley (January 12, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- A South Dakota federal judge has denied the government's bid to escape a woman's suit alleging that an employee of an Indian Health Service hospital sexually assaulted her when she was brought in for treatment after a car accident, saying discovery is necessary to determine whether the U.S. is immune to her claims. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken wrote that Loretta Garner's suit sufficiently alleges that the Rosebud Indian Health Service hospital had been aware of Scott Wilson's previous conduct before he allegedly assaulted her and that it breached its informal policy of ensuring he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS