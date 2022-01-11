WWE Rival Picks Fight With Wrestling Giant In Antitrust Suit

By Hailey Konnath (January 11, 2022, 11:47 PM EST) -- Professional wrestling company Major League Wrestling hit World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. with antitrust allegations Tuesday, claiming that the WWE has undertaken "egregious efforts" to destroy its competition and maintain its dominance over the U.S. professional wrestling broadcasting market. MLW said in its complaint, filed in California federal court, that the WWE has been unlawfully interfering with its access to media markets and wrestling talent. The WWE has dominated the U.S. market for wrestling broadcast content since 2001, boasting control over 85% of the market, MLW said. And it's done so by "poaching talent, misappropriating confidential information, interfering with competitors' contracts and...

