Trumps Face Skepticism In Bid To Ax Niece's Inheritance Suit

By Frank G. Runyeon (January 11, 2022, 10:53 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday voiced doubts about arguments by former President Donald Trump and his former federal judge sister to dismiss a lawsuit claiming they defrauded their niece Mary Trump by secretly siphoning off her share of the family fortune. New York State Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed pushed back on the elder Trumps' claims that Mary Trump missed the filing deadline for her fraud claims and signed away her right to sue in a settlement agreement two decades ago. Justice Reed questioned whether Mary Trump knew enough at the time she signed the deal to claim she...

