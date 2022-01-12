2nd Circ. Urged To Revive Geico COVID Refunds Suit

By Ganesh Setty (January 12, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- A New York federal court mistakenly tossed a proposed class action accusing Geico of unfairly profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic by not allowing its plaintiffs to sufficiently plead their case, they told the Second Circuit. The proposed class action claimed Geico's refund program was "woefully inadequate" compared to those of other auto insurers, and the insurer falsely advertised that it was providing full relief. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) Todd Grossman and Mujo Perezic said in an opening appellate brief on Tuesday that the district court erred on procedural grounds and cited an inapplicable doctrine when it prematurely threw out their claims that Geico violated...

