Paralegals Say Miami Firm Renamed To Evade Wage Suits

By Khorri Atkinson (January 12, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- Two former paralegals suing a Miami law firm to recoup unpaid minimum and overtime wages alleged in a collective action Tuesday that the firm fraudulently transferred assets to a new immigration legal service provider it created to avoid pending lawsuits and evade federal labor law obligations. Carla Briceno and Giovanni Velez said in their complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, that they resigned from their positions in summer 2019 because the firm, formerly called Curpys & Associates Attorneys at Law, failed to pay them regular and overtime wages. Following their exit, both unsuccessfully attempted to...

