Docs Show ICE Atty Cheered Judge's Arrest: 'First Of Many?'

By Brian Dowling (January 12, 2022, 2:09 PM EST) -- A top U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorney appeared elated when a sitting Massachusetts judge was indicted in 2018 for helping an immigrant in the country illegally evade custody, asking in an email if it would be "the first of many" such arrests, according to records made public in court Tuesday. The email by then-ICE Principal Legal Adviser Tracy Short was part of a series of documents filed by a civil liberties group and government watchdog suing the agency to obtain even more records relating to the obstruction of justice charges against Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph. Short posed the rhetorical question as a...

