Game Maker Says Apple, Google Sell Rip-Off Battlegrounds

By Lauren Berg (January 12, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- The developer behind the video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is suing Apple and Google in California federal court, alleging the tech giants are once again selling a game that blatantly rips off its popular battle royale game. According to a 108-page complaint filed Monday, Singapore-based Garena Online recently released its app called Free Fire MAX that copies Krafton Inc.'s PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Apple Inc. and Google LLC have distributed hundreds of millions of copies of the infringing app through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Krafton, the maker of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, alleges that Garena's Free Fire and Free Fire MAX infringe many...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS