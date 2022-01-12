NFL Sued Over 'Locker-Room Bullying' At Morning TV Show

By Bill Wichert (January 12, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- A former technician on an NFL Network show has launched a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL in New Jersey state court over claims that he was treated differently than other employees because he tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was ultimately fired for complaining about "locker-room bullying" at work. Michael Mancuso, who worked on the network's "Good Morning Football" program, asserted that his bosses brushed aside his complaints about being mocked on the job for his obesity before he was terminated in retaliation for objecting to the abuse, according to the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination complaint filed on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS