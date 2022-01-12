Google Offers Germany Competition Fixes For News Service

By Matthew Perlman (January 12, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Germany's competition enforcer said Wednesday that Google has offered to implement a series of changes to its News Showcase service over concerns raised under new rules for large technology platforms. The Bundeskartellamt, or Federal Cartel Office, said Google no longer plans to include the News Showcase offering in its general search results and will implement changes to the contracts it has with publishers for the service. Andreas Mundt, president of the agency, outlined the proposals in a statement Wednesday and said they come in response to competition concerns enforcers raised under a newly minted authority. "We rely on the assessment of...

