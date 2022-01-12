Texas Justices Asked To End Suit Against Immigration Firm

By Michelle Casady (January 12, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- An immigration law firm has asked the Texas Supreme Court to find that a state free-speech law applies to claims brought against it by a former client who alleges that the firm made misrepresentations about the licensing of its attorneys. In a petition for review filed with the state's high court on Tuesday, Austin firm Venero Law PLLC argued that a trial court and an intermediate appellate court that heard the case grafted requirements onto the Texas Citizens Participation Act that don't exist. The law is Texas' answer to a strategic lawsuit against public participation, or SLAPP. Venero Law moved for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS