Philly Wedding Venue Urges Arbitration Over COVID Claims

By Joyce Hanson (January 13, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia venue for weddings and other events has again urged a Pennsylvania federal court to compel arbitration in a proposed class action that accuses it of refusing to refund customers for celebrations canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the plaintiffs' arguments are legally unfounded. Cescaphe Ltd. LLC and company CEO and owner Joseph Volpe told the court in a Wednesday filing that two named plaintiffs, Robert Daniels and Deborah Monti — who are the parents of plaintiff Maggie Daniels — incorrectly argue that they are not required to arbitrate their claims because they were not signatories to their daughter's letter...

