2021 Ended With Overall NPE Uptick, Report Says

By Tiffany Hu (January 12, 2022, 11:09 PM EST) -- Patent litigation by nonpracticing entities dipped toward the end of 2021, though the numbers are still higher last year compared to 2020, according to a new report. The report, released Tuesday by RPX Corp., stated that 850 defendants overall were added to patent litigation campaigns from October to December — a 4.5% decrease from the 890 defendants that were added between July and September. "As it was in the first half of 2021, many of the cases in the fourth quarter of 2021 were filed by a company called IP Edge LLC and its affiliates, which RPX characterized as a "file-and-settle...

