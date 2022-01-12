Pot Giant Canopy Growth Hit With ADA Suit Over Website

By Katryna Perera (January 12, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- Cannabis company Canopy Growth USA was hit with a class action in New York federal court on Tuesday over claims the company's website is inaccessible to visually impaired and blind customers. According to the complaint, Edelmira Guerrero, a New York City resident who is visually impaired and legally blind, attempted this month to browse Canopy Growth's website and make a transaction, but could not due to accessibility issues. Canopy Growth's website, shopcanopy.com, sells different cannabidiol or CBD products. Guerrero claims it is inaccessible since screen reading software skips over certain text on the page and fails to describe the images....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS