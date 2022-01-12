German Car Cos. Rip Dealers' Bid To Revive Antitrust MDL

By Linda Chiem (January 12, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- German automakers have told a California federal judge that U.S. car dealerships cannot revive their allegations the manufacturers conspired to control diesel emissions system specifications and unreasonably restrain trade in violation of U.S. antitrust law. Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG filed a joint brief Tuesday urging U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer to reject a request from the car dealerships, known as the direct purchaser plaintiffs, seeking to set aside a 2020 dismissal order and obtain permission to file a third amended complaint in the almost 5-year-old dispute. "DPPs have had three bites at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS