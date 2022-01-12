CTIA Launches 5G Security Test Bed

By J. Edward Moreno (January 12, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- CTIA, a trade group representing wireless carriers, announced Wednesday that it is launching its 5G security test bed for commercial 5G networks. The 5G STB will allow networks to test 5G security recommendations across real-world conditions using commercial-grade equipment and facilities, CTIA said Wednesday. The 5G STB's founding members include AT&T, T-Mobile and the University of Maryland. The STB will focus on verifying recommendations for 5G networks from the Federal Communications Commission's Communications Security Reliability and Interoperability Council, an advisory panel that was reestablished by the commission in June. "This initiative will complement and bolster the FCC's 5G security efforts, validate...

