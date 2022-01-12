9th Circ. Tosses Plane Crash Suit Against Aerospace Cos.

By Jonathan Capriel (January 12, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit allowed two aircraft manufacturers to escape a product liability lawsuit filed by an Arizona physician who survived an emergency crash landing in a Cessna 400, saying the pilot failed to establish that the companies have the minimum connections in the state that would give the court authority over them. The three-judge panel on Wednesday said plaintiffs Dr. Peter Spanganberg and his clinic failed to present a prima facie claim that aerospace companies Continental Motors Inc. and Textron Aviation Inc. do business in Arizona. The physician asked for discovery so that such connections to the state could be better...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS