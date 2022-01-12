Ex-Judge And Accuser Can't Delay Trial In Harassment Suit

By Chris Villani (January 12, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts state judge who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal will head to trial in a federal civil suit brought by his alleged victim in March, despite bids by both sides to push the proceedings back two months. Tammy Cagle and Thomas Estes, formerly judge in Northampton District Court, asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson to reschedule the March 7 trial to May, in part because Cagle's lawyers have another trial slated for March and in part because the two sides are hoping to settle a companion case Cagle filed in state court. But Judge Robertson was not...

