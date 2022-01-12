13 People Charged Over Alleged 'No-Fault' Insurance Crimes

By Stewart Bishop (January 12, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- A personal injury attorney, doctors, a New York City police officer and several others were charged on Wednesday over an alleged $100 million vehicle insurance fraud. Prosecutors charged 13 individuals in two indictments alleging what U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams called "one of the largest no-fault insurance frauds in history." New York and New Jersey's "no-fault" insurance laws mandate that insurers pay for certain claims automatically for some accidents. "Schemes exploiting no-fault insurance laws — which ironically exist to make insurance more affordable — also result in higher costs, and unfairly burden all consumers in...

