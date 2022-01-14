Farming Co. Says John Deere Is Monopolizing Repair Market

By Celeste Bott (January 14, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- John Deere has monopolized the market for repair and maintenance services of its agricultural equipment, preventing independent shops and farmers from accessing vital tools and software needed to repair newer generations of its machinery, according to a proposed class action in Illinois federal court. By making those tools and software available only to Deere-affiliated dealerships, and withholding them from farmers and independent repair businesses, the Illinois-based manufacturing company has cornered the market in order to rake in additional profits from the sale of repair and maintenance services, said lead plaintiff Forest River Farms, in the antitrust lawsuit filed Wednesday. "Historically, farmers...

