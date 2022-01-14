Patients Can't Yet Score Win In UBH Surprise Billing Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 14, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied patients' bid for a victory in their proposed class action accusing United Behavioral Health of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by underpaying claims for out-of-network care. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in an order filed in court Wednesday denied plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment without prejudice and deferred a ruling on the appropriate standard for review for the benefits determinations at issue. Patients moved for summary judgment in October and said that they had presented enough evidence for the court to rule on their allegations that United and Viant, a United contractor that negotiates...

