FCC Chair Aims To Tighten Rules On Telecom Data Breaches

By Christopher Cole (January 12, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission will consider issuing new rules to make telecom customers more quickly aware of personal data breaches under a plan floated Wednesday. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said she has circulated a proposed rule among fellow commissioners to begin aligning FCC rules with updates in federal and state data breach laws that cover other sectors. Rosenworcel is pushing for changes that include eliminating the current seven-day waiting period for businesses to notify customers of a personal information breach. Telecom companies would also have to notify the FCC along with the FBI and U.S. Secret Service of such events....

