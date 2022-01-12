ICE, Students Get OK For Deal Ending Suit On College Sting

By Mike LaSusa (January 12, 2022, 9:34 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge gave preliminary approval to a deal between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and prospective students who enrolled in a fake New Jersey university created by the agency as part of an immigration sting. The deal would resolve class claims that ICE violated the due process protections of the Fifth Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act during an operation that involved setting up a fictitious school called the University of Northern New Jersey to catch visa fraudsters. The students said the government had accused them of visa fraud and canceled their visas while refusing to grant them individual...

