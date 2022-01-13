Insurer Trying To Avoid $1B Crash Verdict Hit With Countersuit

By Carolina Bolado (January 13, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- A woman who won a nearly $1 billion verdict over a deadly big rig crash told a Florida federal court that a provision in Falls Lake National Insurance Co.'s policy absolving the insurer of defending the trucking company involved in the crash after paying out its policy limit is "illegal and unenforceable." An insurer's policy absolving it of defending a trucking company involved in a fatal crash after paying out its policy limit is "illegal and unenforceable," a woman who won a nearly $1 billion verdict told a Florida federal court. (Getty Images) Melissa Dzion, the mother of 18-year-old crash victim...

