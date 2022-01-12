Feds Say Ex-K&L Gates Atty Should Keep Ankle Monitor

By Dave Simpson (January 12, 2022, 11:19 PM EST) -- Prosecutors told a New York federal court that they find it "hard to believe" a 6.1-ounce ankle monitor caused a hernia for a fired K&L Gates partner criminally charged with mounting a nearly two-year harassment campaign against colleagues, claiming Wednesday the device shouldn't be removed because he is a flight risk. The government asked the court to reject a request from Willie Dennis to have the ankle bracelet removed. Dennis has ties to the Dominican Republic, where he was arrested in November, which makes him a risk to flee, according to the government. He also has a history of harassing and...

