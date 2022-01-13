Whole Foods Says Workers Can't Link Firings To BLM Masks

By Brian Dowling (January 13, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- Three former Whole Foods Markets Inc. workers who refused to stop wearing Black Lives Matter face masks can't prove they were fired in retaliation for activity protected by federal anti-discrimination laws, the grocery giant told a Boston federal judge Wednesday. Savannah Kinzer, center, reads employee demands during a walkout in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in June 2020, after Whole Foods told workers their Black Lives Matter face masks flouted the company dress code. (Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) The Amazon.com Inc.-owned grocery chain is looking to effectively end the case, having already escaped novel race bias claims offered by other workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS