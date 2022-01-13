Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Backs Navistar In Suit Over Student's Death

By Mike Curley (January 13, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has sided with Navistar Inc. and IC Bus LLC in a suit by the parents of a student who died after falling out of the emergency exit of a bus the companies made and sold, finding that federal regulations block their claims that the exit should have had an electronic locking system.

In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the summary judgment that ended claims from the estate of Gabriel Miranda Jr. and his parents, saying that because federal guidelines require that school bus emergency exits must be able to be opened manually by a single...

