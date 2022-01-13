Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, Russell Investments, Blackstone

By Andrew McIntyre (January 13, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- Lennar Homes has picked up 9.74 acres in Homestead, Florida, for $8.3 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for a vacant development site on Southwest 286th St., and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Victor Solorzano, according to the report. Russell Investments has inked a deal to lease 8,568 square feet on Fifth Avenue in New York, the Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The firm is taking space at 575 Fifth Ave., which is owned by a venture of MetLife and Beacon Capital Partners, according to the report. Blackstone has picked up three South...

