United Flight Attendants Seek Win In Revived Pay Stub Suit

By Grace Elletson (January 13, 2022, 12:45 PM EST) -- A class of United Airlines flight attendants are back in California federal court asking for a win in their pay stub suit, which accuses the airline of providing wage statements that are incomplete and incompatible with state law. Lead plaintiffs Felicia Vidrio and Paul Bradley asked U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Wednesday to grant the workers summary judgment, arguing that the pay statements they receive from the airline violate California law because they do not include hourly rates or hours worked and aren't easily understandable. "United's position has no merit and plaintiffs are entitled to summary judgment," the flight...

