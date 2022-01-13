3 Firms Steer PE Giant TPG's $1B IPO

By Charlie Innis (January 13, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Private equity firm TPG Inc. began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday after raising $1 billion in an initial public offering, advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP with support from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and underwriters' counsel Ropes & Gray LLP. TPG priced its IPO at $29.50 per share of common stock, the midpoint of its expected range of $28 to $31 a share, and offered 28.3 million shares. An undisclosed strategic investor also sold 5.6 million shares, according to an announcement. The private equity firm expects to grab $825.2 million in net proceeds and plans to use about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS