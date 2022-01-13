COVID 'Long Hauler' Says Disability Claim Wrongly Denied

By Lauraann Wood (January 13, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- An employee for Cengage Learning Inc. has sued the digital education company and its benefits provider in California federal court, asserting she was improperly denied total disability benefits for lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including forgetfulness and "constant mental fog." Cengage employee Wendy Haut alleged Tuesday that Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it rejected her claim for total disability benefits, even though her long-lingering COVID-19 symptoms have left her disabled as defined in her employer's benefits plan. Haut alleged she supported her claim with letters from physicians detailing her experience with those so-called long-haul symptoms,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS