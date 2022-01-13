Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Health Care Co. Seeks Stay Of FCA Suit For High Court Appeal

By Celeste Bott (January 13, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- Molina Healthcare told an Illinois federal judge Thursday that a False Claims Act suit claiming it wrongly charged Illinois' Medicaid program for skilled nursing it didn't provide should be paused while it challenges the Seventh Circuit's revival of the case at the U.S. Supreme Court.

During a hearing Thursday morning, Kelly Perigoe of King & Spalding LLP, one of Molina's attorneys, told U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that Molina will not seek any extensions for its petition of certiorari to the nation's top court, and will file by the Feb. 14 deadline. The parties should know whether the high court takes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!