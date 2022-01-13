Health Care Co. Seeks Stay Of FCA Suit For High Court Appeal

By Celeste Bott (January 13, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- Molina Healthcare told an Illinois federal judge Thursday that a False Claims Act suit claiming it wrongly charged Illinois' Medicaid program for skilled nursing it didn't provide should be paused while it challenges the Seventh Circuit's revival of the case at the U.S. Supreme Court. During a hearing Thursday morning, Kelly Perigoe of King & Spalding LLP, one of Molina's attorneys, told U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that Molina will not seek any extensions for its petition of certiorari to the nation's top court, and will file by the Feb. 14 deadline. The parties should know whether the high court takes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS