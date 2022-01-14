Man Can't Sue Attys Over Hit-And-Run Deal, NJ Court Says

By Ganesh Setty (January 14, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey man cannot bring a malpractice claim against his former attorneys after he consensually signed a $45,000 settlement with his insurer that resolved his suit over an injury from a hit-and-run in 2015, a state appellate court ruled. A state appellate court ultimately found that a New Jersey man "indisputably" received appropriate legal advice on liability issues in a hit-and-run action. (iStock.com/ARMMY PICCA) The two-judge panel wrote in an unpublished opinion Thursday that Ralph Dyke knew his underlying case was weak and that his "belated dissatisfaction with the amount of the settlement is no basis for a malpractice claim"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS