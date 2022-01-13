Cox Says $1B Loss In Music IP Suit Was The Result Of Lies

By Tiffany Hu (January 13, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- Cox Communications has told a Virginia federal judge that a "recent revelation" by Sony Music and other music labels has shown that they lied about a key part of evidence used in a copyright infringement trial that led to a $1 billion verdict against the internet service provider. In a motion filed Tuesday, Cox said that the music labels "concealed and misrepresented the provenance" of certain evidence used to secure their $1 billion verdict against Cox in 2019, and that additional discovery is needed in light of the new findings. The new motion comes after an earlier one in December alleging...

