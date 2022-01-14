Campsite Co. Asks 9th Circ. To Stop Tribal Court Eviction Suit

By Andrew Westney (January 14, 2022, 5:34 PM EST) -- A campsite operator has asked the Ninth Circuit to block tribal court proceedings to evict the company from the Blackfeet Indian Nation's land, saying a Montana federal judge overstepped his authority by weighing in on whether the company's lease had expired. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in November refused to halt the Blackfeet Tribal Court from hearing the tribe's suit against Eagle Bear Inc. and its president, William Brooke, saying it appeared that the Bureau of Indian Affairs had canceled the company's lease for a KOA campsite on Blackfeet land in 2008, and that the tribal court rather than the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS